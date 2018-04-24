Call to police ends in drug arrest

FLORENCE–Authorities made an arrest Monday after a concerned citizen called in and complained.

According to Florence police, around 8 am, officers received a call of a person with a gun on East Tuscaloosa Street.

When officers arrived they located a vehicle that matched the vehicle that was reported in the call.

Officers then identified the two males inside of the vehicle. One of the males was Jason Allan.

Allan said he was at this location to speak with a tenant that lives at the Apartments where they were parked.

Officers then asked the driver to if they could search the vehicle and he agreed.

During the search officers said they found a firearm that was not considered legal in size.

Allan also admitted to being a convicted felon and was placed under arrest.

During the search of Allan’s vehicle, the officers located a set of Brass Knuckles and Methamphetamine.

Allan was then transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, charged with Possession of a Shot Barrel Shotgun, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Brass Knuckles.

Allan’s bond is set at $8,500.00.

