Caitlin Holland Named Shoals Chamber of Commerce President

The Board of Directors of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce has named Caitlin Burns Holland as Chamber President after a national search to fill the position. Holland, who has served as the Chamber’s Vice President for Investor Relations since November 2015, will start her position immediately.

Macke Mauldin, Past Chamber Chair and President of Bank Independent, headed the search committee. The Chamber engaged Wheless Partners Executive Search and Leadership Consultants to manage the search.

“Wheless has extensive experience in the Shoals and vetted over 300 candidates and the search committee interviewed seven very capable candidates,” said Mauldin. “After a nationwide and thorough search, we are pleased that the most qualified candidate is right here at home. Coupled with Caitlin’s enthusiasm, she demonstrated the best combination of skills, talent, and knowledge of The Shoals that will benefit all our members for years to come.”

Before joining the Chamber, Holland led a private law firm. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Resource Development for the United Way of Northwest Alabama. During her tenure at the Chamber, Holland has managed the Rhythm of Commerce capital campaign, organized legislative trips to Montgomery and Washington, D.C. and facilitated first-time events such as Shoals Alabama Launchpad and CO.STARTERS.

“I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity to serve my home,” remarked Holland. “It is truly an honor to be selected and I will continue to focus on meeting the goals of our capital campaign. Our chamber is well positioned to advance our region and to assure a robust and dynamic economy where businesses of all kinds can thrive.”

Holland holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from Auburn University and a Juris Doctor degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. She is a Sheffield resident and is married to Tre’ Holland. The couple have one son, Fort.

Greg Carnes, Chairman of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and Dean of the UNA College of Business, said, “We focused in three areas of concentration to identify our top candidate: experience, leadership, and personality. Caitlin exceeded our expectations in all three. Her familiarization with our Chamber and the Shoals business climate made our decision clear.”

“This is a very exciting time to be leading a commerce-focused group in the Shoals,” said Chamber member Jill Harper Andrews, principal at Create Architects, who served on the search committee. “We are confident in Caitlin’s ability to promote our area and support the Chamber’s mission.”

A celebratory reception is being planned where Chamber members, local industry leaders, and the general public will have the opportunity to congratulate Holland. The location, date, and time will be announced soon.

The Shoals Insider congratulates Caitlin on her new position.