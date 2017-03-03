BRODY WATSON NAMED NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC STATE BEE SEMIFINALIST

Watson has been named by the National Geographic Society as a semifinalist eligible to compete

in the 2017 Alabama National Geographic State Bee. The contest will be held at Samford University

on Friday, March 31, 2017.

This is the second level of the National Geographic Bee competition, which is now 29th year. School

Bees were held in schools with fourth through eighth grade students throughout the state to

determine each school champion. School champions then took a qualifying test, which they

submitted to the National Geographic Society. The National Geographic Society has invited up to

100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of

Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the State Bees.

Watson, who turns 12 on March 30th, is a 6th grader and was the winner at Muscle Shoals Middle

School. He is the son of Michael Watson and Jennifer Watson.