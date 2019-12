BODY FOUND IN RIVER IDENTIFIED

MUSCLE SHOALS– Police have identified a body found in the water along the shores of the Tennessee River on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com the body is that of James Allen Hovis, a white male, of Sheffield.

Muscle Shoals Police department received the call around 2:30 pm Sunday concerning the body.

According to investigators, foul play is not suspected.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed