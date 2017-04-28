Beloved Shoals Area Author Danny Creasy greeting fans at Reader Riot

FLORENCE–Are you interested in diving into two unique Shoals-based books? Please drop by this weekend’s Reader Riot event in downtown Florence (Florence-Lauderdale Public Library) and check out “Jim & Nancy: Two Paths Merged by War” and “Slingshot 8.” Danny Creasy will be manning a table in the Authors Alley today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Also, those hooked on the SS8 series are welcome to view the cover of “Slingshot 8: The Old World” (May 15, 2017 release date) and discuss it and the future novels in that series (SS8 Colony and SS8 Scalp Hunters).

View my creative non-fiction at: Dannycreasy.com

View my novel at: http://www.booklocker.com/books/8911.html