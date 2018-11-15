Bailey sworn in as Colbert County Commissioner

TUSCUMBIA–Democrat Tori Bailey was sworn in as Colbert County Commissioner for District 4 on Wednesday.

Bailey, who is the first African-American female to ever hold the position, was sworn in by Probate Judge Daniel Rosser at a swearing-in ceremony held at the courthouse.

Bailey replaces incumbent William “Smitty” Smith (R) who was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey in November of 2017 after the seat was vacated by Emmitt Jimmar for health reasons. Smith lost to Bailey 954 votes to her 2,212 in last week’s election.

Commissioner Bailey is also President of the Tri-County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and owner of WZZA radio station in Tuscumbia.

Bailey is the daughter of WZZA founder Bob Carl Bailey who was known as a champion of the black community and a local civil rights leader.

By Jeff Roland