Authorities trying to identify would be burglar

LEIGHTON – The Leighton Police Department and Crime Stoppers need help identifying a would-be burglar.

On December 1st, you see a Chevrolet Colorado extended cab truck drive through the frame. The video starts just before 10:45 pm outside of the Leighton Pharmacy. The burglary suspect hops out of his truck and walks past the camera to the side of the building.

Leighton police said the man stayed on the side of the building for a couple of minutes. They believe he may have tried to get into a side door. When that didn’t work he busted out a window to try and get in. What he didn’t realize was the burglar alarm was set.

The suspect then high-tailed it across the parking lot where he made his escape.

Leighton police would like to get this case solved. Your calls and text messages are anonymous and worth a cash reward.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text, send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information in the message. Make sure to reference which case you are texting operators about.