Authorities still looking for missing teen

FLORENCE-Police continue to look for a missing teenager who was last seen Saturday at the Florence YMCA on Helton Drive.

According to her parents, 15-year-old Madison Holbert left that morning and never came home.

Holbert reportedly weighs around 108 pounds and is five feet 2 inches tall. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Madison Holbert might be, please call 911 or the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2728.

