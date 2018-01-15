Authorities searching for two missing fishermen

HAMILTON-Authorities in Marion County have notified all Shoals Area law enforcement to be on the lookout for two missing fishermen who didn’t return home from a weekend fishing trip to the Shoals.

Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams tells ShoalsInsider.com that 55-year-old Kirnes D. McCarley, and his 27-year-old nephew, Landon McCarley, left home from Marion County early Friday morning and haven’t been heard from since.

The two men were reportedly headed to an area known as Coffee Slough, which is near Seven Mile Island.

Sheriff Williams said the two left in a red 1999 Chevy truck pulling a flat bottom aluminum boat. The truck license plate is 33BR870.

If you see the two McCarleys, please call 911 or your local police department.

