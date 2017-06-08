Authorities release name of drowning victim

MUSCLE SHOALS–Authorities have identified the 12-year-old victim in today’s drowning incident at TVA’s Rockpile Park.

Emergency personnel say the child that drowned in the waterfall drain is 12-year-old Georgia Myrick.

Myrick was taken to Helen Keller Hospital around 3:30 pm and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm as family members noticed the child was missing. Witnesses say the child was stuck in the drain around an hour.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to remove the child from the drainage pipe.

Jeffrey Roland