AUTHORITIES MAKE ARREST IN EDGEMONT CAR BURGLARIES

Florence Police have charged a Florence man with multiple felonies following a rash of vehicle burglaries in the area of Edgemont subdivision on August 14. According to police, Adam Alexander Miller, 26, of Florence has been charged with two counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property 2nd, Theft of Property 4th, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Miller is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $9,000.

Investigators say that social media posts led to the arrest. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Miller was attempting to sell stolen items on the internet. Detectives obtained pictures of the item which linked Miller to the burglaries.

Police tell ShoalsInsider.com they are grateful to the community for their vigilance in this case.

“Unfortunately, this is another case of a firearm being stolen that was left in a vehicle overnight. We encourage the public to be mindful of their valuables and not leave them inside vehicles overnight,” said Chief Investigator Brad Holmes.

Staff Reports