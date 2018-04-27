Authorities identify Wilson High students killed in crash

FLORENCE–Authorities have released the names of the three Wilson High School students killed in a Thursday night crash on Lauderdale County Road 30 in St. Florain.

According to police, Braden Turner, 17, Tyler Nelson, 16, and Colby Hines, 16, were killed when the car they were riding in left the road and struck a tree.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two Florence High students, Kate Boggus, 16, and Kaylee McGee, 16, were also injured in the crash.

Boggus, the driver of the vehicle, was transferred to UAB Hospital and Mcgee was transferred to Huntsville Hospital.

Both girls remain hospitalized in serious condition Friday morning

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, students and faculty of Wilson High School at this difficult time.