Authorities catch suspected arsonist in the act

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested a Florence man on Arson charges as police officers reportedly caught him in the act.

Detective Greg Cobb tells ShoalsInsider.com that around 3:30 this morning Florence Police Patrol Units responded to 962 Beale St on an unwanted guest call.

Once they arrived they saw where Howard L. Vaughn, 65, of Florence, attempted to set the house where he currently resides on fire while other occupants were in the house.

According to the witness, he started a fire in several different locations. The two other occupants were able to put the fire out without major damage occurring to the house and anyone getting injured.

“This case is still under investigation and we are attempting to gather more evidence and to speak with the witness and Mr. Vaughn,” said Cobb.

Vaughn was arrested for 1st-degree Arson and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Vaughn is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $55,500.00 bond.

