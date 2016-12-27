Authorities asking public for help identifying man with fake check

CRIME OF THE WEEK – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a fraud suspect. He thought he was going to make a quick buck, but cameras caught him during the heat of the moment.

Sheriff’s investigators said the man was cashing a fraudulent payroll check at Haddock’s Quik Stop in Central.

According to investigators, the check listed a Florence fast food restaurant as the business and was cashed on December 14th.

Investigators said the phony check was made out for just less than $200, but it’s going to cost the man much more than that when he’s caught.

Help the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office put the man behind bars.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line is available at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information.

Your identity is kept anonymous and the tip is worth a cash reward.