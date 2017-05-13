Authorities apprehend violent offender and wanted family members

Sheriff’s Investigators have concluded their search for William Jackson Davis who was wanted for Felony Criminal Mischief and multiple firearms and drug related charges. Colbert and Franklin County Investigators attempted an arrest of Davis near the Colbert and Franklin County line two weeks ago at which time he fled with a firearm in hand. He then dropped the weapon and escaped on an ATV. Colbert Investigators conducted a search warrant and located a methamphetamine lab and multiple drug related items.

Davis’ brother, Richard Lewis Davis, also attempted to flee from the scene at the county line but was caught by Franklin County Deputies in a wooded area nearby. Richard Davis was charged with Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, and Assault as well as with arrest warrants with Franklin County.

On Thursday, 5/11/2017, Investigators and Deputies went to a residence on County Road 724 in the Waco community. There, William Davis’ wife, Brittany Renea Davis, was arrested on site for multiple counts of Hindering Prosecution for assisting Davis in previous incidents as well as this arrest. A search was conducted of the house in which William Davis was found hiding in a closet. Upon contact with deputies, he resisted but was taken into custody. Davis had made numerous threats to the victim in the Felony Criminal Mischief case. A stolen pistol was recovered from Davis and his charges include Criminal Mischief 1st, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Harassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property and additional charges are pending with Colbert County authorities as well.