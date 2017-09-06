Author Ronald Rand will be at Hall of Fame for book signing

TUSCUMBIA– On September 12th, Tuesday evening, from 5 to 7pm, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will host a special Book Event & Signing for Ronald Rand’s new book, “CREATE!” and A Benefit for the Alabama Music Hall of Fame locat-ed at 617 on Highway 72 West in Tuscumbia, Alabama with special music guests in-cluding Jim Seales, Mitchell Curtis, Michael Curtis and Donny Carpenter of Three Wheel Drive, Travis Wammack, Jake Landers, Kerry Gilbert, Alyssa Ashley and Hugh Banks of The KGB Band, Will McFarlane, and Eddie Martin, Tony Lee and Malcolm Singleton of the Wildwood Ruminators.

The Special Book Event kicks off with music from 5 to 6pm, followed by an exciting Panel Discussion on Creativity 6-7pm with many of the music artists including author of CREATE! Ronald Rand, Tonya S. Holly, Jerry Masters, world-renowned portrait artist Martha Carpenter and one of America’s finest landscape painters, Tim Stevenson. Ms. Carpenter and Mr. Stevenson will be exhibiting some of their large paintings related to music, plus iconic photographs displayed by acclaimed Atlanta-based photographer, Parish Kohanim, and needlepoint by Muscle Shoals native, Jan Masters. Admission is free and contributions will be accepted to benefit the Alabama Hall of Fame. Seating is first come, first serve. For more info call: (256) 381-4417. Visit CreatetheBook.com & Alamhof.org

Ronald Rand’s new book, “CREATE!” features over 100 rare interviews including local artists Jim Seales, Travis Wammack, Martha Carpenter & Tim Stevenson plus Carol Burnett, Chaka Khan, Ben Vereen, Ellen Burstyn, Phylicia Rashad, Kelsey Grammer, Everett Raymond Kinstler, Christopher Plummer, Patch Adams, Chita Rivera, Carol Channing, Dick Cavett, Bill T. Jones, Tony Randall sharing their insights on creating art.

Ronald Rand’s new book, “CREATE!” Includes over 150 full-color paintings, photo-graphs and artwork including Al Hirschfeld, Everett Raymond Kinstler, Carolyn D Palm-

er, Martha Carpenter,Tim Stevenson, Tommy Tune, Sire Derek Walcott, Michael Shane

Neal, Stephen Lang, and Robert Wilson.

Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theatre in New York City

has said: “An enriching book for everyone, “CREATE!” captures the passion of creativity

in the theater, music, dance, in fact, all the arts. An invaluable guide to the inner workings

of the artist’s vision.”

CREATE! also includes such greats as Edward Albee, F. Murray Abraham, Ruby Dee &

Ossie Davis, Elie Wiesel, Tony Randall & Jack Klugman, Katherine Dunham, Lucie

Arnaz, Elizabeth Ashley, Olympia Dukakis, Everett Raymond Kinstler, Horton Foote,

Sheldon Harnick – lyricist of “Fiddler on the Roof,” Jerry Orbach, Sylvia Sidney, Marvin

Hamlisch, Charles Strouse – composer of “Annie,” Spalding Gray, and Eugenia Zukerman

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame, located in Tuscumbia, is located not too far from the

banks of the Tennessee River in northwest Alabama, opened its doors in 1987. Showcasing

a multitude of heralded musicians from the state of Alabama who have had a

significant impact through their performing, song-writing, management, and publishing,

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame honors its “achievers,” through informative exhibitions,

a bronze star on their Walk of Fame, and their inclusion in the Hall of Fame roster.

Among the Hall of Fame’s 12,500 square foot exhibit halls you’ll find displays honoring

many stars from Alabama including Hank Williams, Lionel Richie Nat King Cole, Shenandoah,

Travis Wammack, Tammy Wynette, Emmylou Harris, the group Alabama, W.C.

Handy, among many other important Alabama-born artists.

Ronald Rand, author of CREATE! is an International Goodwill Cultural Ambassador,

performing in his 16th year around the world in his celebrated solo play, LET IT BE

ART! as Harold Clurman, appearing at theaters, international festivals and universities

in 23 countries and 20 states. Best-selling author of “Acting Teachers of America,” Rand

is the Founder and Publisher of “The Soul of the American Actor” Newspaper in its 19th

year, and an international renowned director. His award-winning production of LUV continues

into its 4th sold-out year at Sarajevo’s Chamber Theatre 55. Librettist of a new

opera, IBSEN, about the famous playwright, Henrik Ibsen, Rand has been a visiting

guest professor at over seventy-five universities around the world, including recently

performing and teaching at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. He recently played Captain

Keller in a new solo presentation in “The Tuscumbia I Know” as part of The Helen

Keller Festival. Visit: CreatetheBook.com, LetItBert.com, SoulAmericanActor.com

“CREATE!” can be found at Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com — softcover Edition

$42 — Special Hardcover Edition $72 — Kindle $19.99