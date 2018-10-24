Arrest made in weekend stabbing

FLORENCE–Authorities have made an arrest in connection to this past weekends stabbing incident.

Florence Detective Greg Cobb tells ShoalsInsider.com they have arrested William A. Holden in the stabbing of Michael Montgomery.

Cobb said on Saturday, October 20th, police responded to a stabbing at 514 N Crown Sreet. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Michael Montgomery, outside with a stab wound.

Montgomery stated that he was at the Crown Street residence visiting a female that lives there. While talking with her, Holden pulled up and started a fight with him. During the fight, Montgomery was stabbed in the chest area.

Montgomery along with a witness stated that Holden was the offender.

Holden was not at the residence when police arrived.

According to police, Holden and Montgomery did know each other and were not friends or related.

When EMS and Florence Fire arrived, they provided medical aid and then transported him to Air Evac to be transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Montgomery is currently still in the hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday, US Marshalls along with Florence Police were able to locate Holden and arrest him for First degree Assault.

Holden is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000.00 bond.

