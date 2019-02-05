ARREST MADE IN PHIL CAMPBELL MURDER

PHIL CAMPBELL – Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a murder that occurred Monday night.

Brittany Kaylen Barnett has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to police, the victim, identified as 38-year-old Jason Moore, was killed at a home on Franklin County Road 81.

Phil Campbell Police Chief Joe Fite says Moore was beaten to death.

Barnett is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

More details as they become available.

