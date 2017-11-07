Arrest made in Florence murder

FLORENCE–Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Judy Staten, who was found shot to death in a home on South Magnolia Street early Monday morning.

Florence Detective Greg Cobb tells ShoalsInsider.com that 49-year-old Eric D. Bailey has been charged in the murder of Staten.

“Ms. Staten’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy,” said Cobb.

“From all outward appearances, she appears to have been shot once,” Cobb continued.

Some have speculated Bailey and Staten were involved romantically.

Officers learned of the shooting while doing a welfare check late Sunday night at a nearby home.

Bailey, who according to courthouse records has prior arrests and convictions, is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on a single charge of murder.

Florence Municipal Judge Chris Smith has placed a hold on Bailey where he must appear in city court prior to making bond.

Jeff Roland

