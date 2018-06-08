An electrical short in wall outlet deemed cause of fire

FLORENCE–Fire investigators tell ShoalsInsider.com the cause of yesterdays flame that leveled a Florence law firm was caused by a short in an electrical outlet.

According to Florence Deputy Fire Chief Tim Anerton, an electrical short circuit in a wall outlet caused the fire that destroyed the Potts & Young law firm.

The firm was founded in 1939 by Frank V. Potts and Doyle Young.

One fireman was injured after he slipped and strained his back. He was treated and released from ECM Hospital.

Jeff Roland