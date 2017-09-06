American Idol Team has arrived in the Shoals Area

TUSCUMBIA–You can feel the excitement in the air as the American Idol Bus has arrived in the Shoals area to begin auditions for contestants to be on the international hit music show.

Tuscumbia city officials tell the Shoals Insider they are expecting a big turnout for the event.

Producers say there will be no camping overnight or sleeping at the audition site the night before to get a better place in line.

The line will start to form at 6:00 a.m. and auditions will start at 9:00 a.m. and end around 5:00 p.m.

If you are unable to make the audition, you can submit your video audition online by clicking here.

You can do both an online video audition and an in person audition at the Hall of Fame.

The show is returning to ABC in 2018 and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others.

American Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

Jeff Roland

