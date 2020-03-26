ALL STUDENTS K-12 ORDERED TO FINISH SCHOOL YEAR AT HOME

MONTGOMERY, Ala.,- School as Alabama students know it has changed for the remainder of the year.

Governor Kay Ivey just announced that students will not go back to a physical school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.



In other words, all students in public K-12 schools will begin internet or distance learning from home starting on April 6, 2020.



Ivey says in a resolution, the move is pursuant to the Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955.



Gov. Ivey said conditions over the coronavirus warrant implementation of these extraordinary measures during the state health emergency in order to guard public health and protect human life.



Ivey said the alternative Method of Instruction for the 2019-2020 School Year will be established and set forth by the Alabama State Superintendent of Education.