ALABAMA AG MARSHALL ANNOUNCES INDICTMENT OF MUSCLE SHOALS MAN IN CASE INVOLVING MULTIPLE PROPERTY CRIMES

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of a Muscle Shoals man in a case involving multiple property crimes. Gregory Clay Kirk, 58, of Muscle Shoals, was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday. His bond is set at $475,000.

The alleged crimes occurred in Madison County and were investigated by the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison Police Department, and the Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division. Recently, Attorney General Marshall’s Consumer Interest Division presented evidence to the Madison County Grand Jury, resulting in Kirk’s indictment. Specifically, the indictment charges Kirk with 14 counts of theft of property in the first degree, one count of theft of property in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, one count of forgery in the second degree, and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

If convicted of the first-degree theft charges, which are class B felonies, Kirk faces a statutory penalty of 2 to 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000 for each count. If convicted of the second-degree theft of property, possession of a forged instrument, and forgery charges, all of which are class C felonies, Kirk faces a statutory penalty of one year and one day up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000. If convicted of the fraudulent use of a credit card charge, a class D felony, Kirk faces a statutory penalty of one year and one day up to 5 years in prison and a maximum fine of $7500.

Attorney General Marshall would also like to thank the Madison County District Attorney’s office for their invaluable assistance in this case.

The Attorney General is also prosecuting Kirk in Franklin County, where he was indicted in February for one count of theft of property in the first degree based on evidence presented to the Franklin County Grand Jury by the office of Franklin County District Attorney Jeff Barksdale, who has since asked the Attorney General to handle the prosecution given the Attorney General’s investigation into the Madison County charges. If convicted, Kirk faces a statutory penalty of 2 to 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000. Kirk was released on a $10,000 bond in that case.