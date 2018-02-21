AG’s OFFICE ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF CYBERCRIME LAB

MONTGOMERY – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was joined by U.S. Attorney

Louis Franklin and officials with the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation,

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Alabama Fusion Center and the

Alabama Office of Prosecution Services in announcing the establishment of a Cybercrime Lab in

the Attorney General’s Office to assist all levels of law enforcement in the state with cyber-related

investigations.

“Today, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, with the help of our federal, state and local

partners, officially launch the Cybercrime Lab,” said Attorney General Marshall. “One of my

priorities as Attorney General is to expand the capability of this office to combat the growing

threat of cybercrime. For law enforcement, investigating cybercrime and accessing digital

evidence present real challenges. But these hurdles can be overcome when agencies work

together to combine expertise and training. The Cybercrime Lab provides cutting-edge tools to

enable our investigators to more effectively conduct online investigations of criminal activity,

ranging from child sexual exploitation and human trafficking to network intrusions and data

breaches. Equally important, the Cybercrime Lab will serve as a resource for federal, state and

local law enforcement in Alabama seeking assistance in accessing criminal evidence stored on

digital devices.

“My office has also launched a new web link for Alabama law enforcement and operators of

victimized payment card systems to report suspected debit/credit card skimming devices. This

joint effort conducted by the Alabama Focus Group on Skimming – comprised of the U.S. Secret

Service, Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, Alabama Department of

Transportation, Alabama Fusion Center, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama

Petroleum Equipment Contractors Association, the Petroleum & Convenience Marketers of

Alabama and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office – will collect information to be used to

investigate and prosecute persons involved in illegal skimming operations in the state.

“I would like to recognize and thank our federal law enforcement partners who donated many

of the high-tech tools in our Cybercrime Lab and provided expert training to our cyber agents,

especially the National Computer Forensics Institute which is proudly located in the State of

Alabama,” added Attorney General Marshall. “Thanks to their support we will be able to better

protect Alabamians.”

“Cybercrime is ever increasing and touches most people in some form,” stated Louis V.

Franklin Sr., U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. “As the level of cybercrime

becomes more sophisticated, it is important that our investigative techniques are expansive

enough to combat these criminals. This cybercrime lab will give us extra tools in our

investigative toolbox to identify and prosecute those cyber offenders.”

“The creation of this new Cybercrime Lab at the Attorney General’s Office is great news for the

people of Alabama and we are all appreciative of the Attorney General and his commitment to

this effort,” said Barry Matson, Executive Director, Office of Prosecution Services. “This new

Cybercrime Lab will benefit victims of crime and law enforcement all across Alabama. Digital

evidence is in nearly every criminal investigation and access to skilled digital forensic

examinations is imperative. This new Cybercrime Lab will make Alabama a safer place to live

and do business.”

Over the last year, cyber agents with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office have already

assisted more than 30 agencies in cyber investigations, including unlocking cell phone evidence

in homicides, tracking down credit/debit card skimmers, and unmasking criminals behind

identity theft cases. What’s more, agents have also helped businesses and local governments

recover nearly $1 million potentially lost in cyber theft cases. The new Cybercrime Lab will

expand the ability of the Attorney General’s Office to conduct such investigative work.