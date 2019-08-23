AG ALLEGES POWELL MOVING LARGE SUMS OF CASH FROM PRISON

RONALD WARREN POWELL

TUSCUMBIA– A motion has been filed in Colbert County Circuit Court alleging convicted felon Ronald Warren Powell has been overheard on recorded and monitored prison telephone lines moving huge amounts of money that should have been paid as court ordered restitution to his victims. Some of whom may be in their 90’s.

The motion alleges Powell could be heard directing a former employee how, when, and where to move large sums of money.

The motion asks the court to order Powell to pay at least $1,000 per month in restitution,

On April 30th, 2019, Powell pled guilty to a single count of insurance fraud and one count of financial exploitation of the elderly.

Alabama Department of Corrections website states Powell is in a “PRE THERAPEUTIC COMMUNITY PROGRAM,” Powell is still in the custody of the State of Alabama.

Powell’s attorney James Irby could not be reached for comment.

A hearing date has yet to be set in the matter.

