Actress Nancy Stafford to appear at 2019 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival

FLORENCE, Ala. – The George S. Lindsey UNA Film Festival is pleased to announce actress, speaker and author Nancy Stafford will make a special guest appearance at this year’s film festival, Feb. 28 – March 2.

Stafford will also be hosting a Q&A session on Friday evening, March 1.

Best known for her role as Michelle Thomas on “Matlock,” Stafford has also had many roles on television shows such as “Who’s The Boss?,” “St. Elsewhere,” “Magnum P.I.,” “The Mentalist,” and “Scandal.” Her many film roles include “Christmas with a Capital C,” “Superheroes Don’t Wear Capes,” “Assumed Killer” and “Heaven Bound.” She has also hosted a syndicated television series focusing on beauty and fashion called “Main Floor.”

Stafford was born in Wilton Manors, Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.A. in journalism, was Miss Florida in 1976, and competed in the Miss America pageant.

She currently serves as chair of SAT-7 Women for Middle East Hope, which connects women of the Western world to the spiritual and religious practices of women in the Middle East and North Africa.

For more information on the 2019 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival:www.lindseyfilmfest.com, lindseyfilmfest@una.edu or 256-765-4592.

By Cynthia Burkhead