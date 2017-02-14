UNA Professor Honored with Nation’s Highest Geography Teaching Award

FLORENCE, Ala. – Dr. Michael Pretes, University of North Alabama professor of geography, is the 2017 recipient of the American Association of Geographers Distinguished Teaching Honors.

The AAG is the largest academic and professional organization for geographers in the United States, and it awards honors in several categories for “outstanding accomplishment.” Its Distinguished Teaching Honors is the highest recognition given for teaching geography. As the AAG notes, AAG Honors are “among the most prestigious awards in American geography.”

Pretes is being honored for “his contributions to geographic education both within and outside the classroom.” He is described as “an exemplary teacher-scholar” and noted for his “ability to instill a love and respect for geography in his students.”

He will receive the award at the AAG national meeting in Boston in April. This award reflects not only Pretes’s personal achievement, but is also recognition for the outstanding work of the UNA Department of Geography, the UNA College of Arts and Sciences, and UNA overall.

Pretes received the Southeastern Geographers (SEDAAG) Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015, and was the recipient of UNA’s Phi Kappa Phi Eleanor Gaunder Excellence in Teaching Award in 2013.