46th annual Muscle Shoals Street Rod Run June 3 at Spring Park

TUSCUMBIA–Automobile enthusiasts from throughout the Southeast and Midwest are headed to Spring Park in Tuscumbia for one of the largest car shows in Alabama on Saturday, June 3.

More than 300 vehicles are expected for the 46th annual Muscle Shoals Street Rod Run, which features all makes and models of vehicles made up until 1972. There is no charge to tour the vehicle display that gets underway at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.Organizers said many of the car enthusiasts who compete in the Muscle Shoals Street Rod run have been attending for years and the show is like a family reunion.

Susann Hamlin, president and CEO of Colbert County Tourism Bureau, said the car show provides a big boost to the local economy. She said the auto enthusiasts stay at Colbert County hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop while they are in town for the show.

For more details on the car show, call Larry Lindsey at 256-762-4953. For more details on things to do and places to see in Colbert County, call Colbert County Tourism at 256-383-0783.