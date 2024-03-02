32 ARRESTED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY DRUG ROUND UP

A joint operation involving multiple agencies has resulted in the arrest of 32 individuals in Franklin County.

Deputies started the investigation named Operation “Street Sweeper” approximately 4 months ago. Most of the individuals listed were subjects of the investigation and additional arrests will come.

Deputies started serving warrants last week and then met recently to execute the remaining warrants. In approximately 5 hours, Deputies arrested 27 individuals and made additional drug arrests. All individuals have been booked into The Franklin County Detention Center.

The agencies assisting in the operation include:

Russellville Police Department

Red Bay Police Department

Phil Campbell Police Department

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

25th Circuit District Attorney’s Office

ALEA SBI

ALEA Troopers

Alabama Region E Drug Task Force

1. Nicholas Shane Sutherland – UPOCS, UPDP

2. Amber Starr Batchelor- UPOCS, UPDP

3. Jose Torres- Solano- Illegal distribution of a controlled substance x2 warrants;

a. UPDP, UPOCS

4. Adam Yarbrough- Drug trafficking, Illegal Distribution of a Controlled Substance-

5. Tayra Sartin – Possession of a Concealed Weapon w/o permit

6. Jeremy Motes – UPOCS

7. Caitlyn Elrod- Chemical Endangerment of a child

8. Christopher Hubbard- UPOCS, UPDP

9. Dustin Blake Gaines- UPOCS, UPDP, Child Support

10. Shane Baker- Rape 1, Rape 2, Sexual Abuse 1

a. UPOCS, Drug trafficking

11. Sharon Keenum – Probation Violation

12. Richard Hughes- Illegal Distribution of a Controlled Substance

13. Bobbie Hughes- UPDP, Obstruction of Justice False Identity

14. James Dickerson – TOP 1st;

a. UPOCS, UPDP

15. Timothy Nix- DUI Controlled Substance

16. Tyler Harris- Attempt to commit Murder x3

17. Mark Oliver- UPOCS, UPDP

18. Robert Dunn- UPOCS

19. Joseph Reach- UPOCS, UPDP, Addict in poss. Firearm, RSP2

20. Jeffrey Smith- UPOCS, UPDP, Addict in poss. Firearm, RSP2

21. Darryl McKinney- UPOCS, UPDP

a. UPOCS, UPDP, Addict in poss. Firearm, RSP2

22. Kayla Thompson- UPOCS, UPDP, Addict in poss. Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, RSP2

23. Joel Ewing- RSP3;

a. UPOCS, UPOM2, UPDP, Addict in possession of firearm

24. Bethany Collum- UPOCS;

a. UPOCS, UPDP, UPOM2, Ex felon in possession of a firearm

25. Ricky Lee Cobb- UPOCS, UPDP

26. Brianna Johnson- Burglary 3rd, TOP 4th

27. Quintez Suggs- Drug Trafficking

28. Johnnie Tashina Welch- UPOCS, UPDP, Loitering at a drug house

a. UPOCS x3, UPDP

29. Tonya Chaney- UPOCS, UPDP

a. UPOCS, UPDP

30. Aubrey Myers- Probation violation

a. Attempting to Elude, UPOCS, UPDP, Addict in possession of a firearm, Illegal poss. of Prescription medication, Possession of an Altered firearm

31. Samuel Jacob Parker- TOP3, UPOM2

32. Lacy Crittenden- Destruction of State Property