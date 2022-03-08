3-YEAR-OLD HOSPITALIZED, FATHER CHARGED WITH ARSON

JARED LYNN HAZELWOOD

ROGERSVILLE- Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson after leaving his 3-year-old son in an apartment he set fire to.

According to police, Jared Lynn Hazelwood, 44, stands charged with seven counts of arson in connection with the early morning apartment fire in Rogersville.



At 4:45 am Sunday morning, Rogersville Firefighters were paged to respond to a working structure fire at Rogersville Park Apartments. Firefighters arrived within 7 minutes.

Upon arrival, firefighters say the structure was fully involved on the top floor with smoke and flames visible. Rogersville Police Officer Tyler Dison was out on patrol and received the alert from dispatch for the fire. Dison arrived on the scene approximately 3 minutes before the firefighters arrived. Officer Dison made forced entry into the apartment and rescued a 3-year-old child. Officer Dison placed the child in his police car and traveled to meet the incoming ambulance. Officer Dison sustained burns to his arm and actually melted his uniform from the heat. Rogersville Fire Chief Frankie Phillips arrived on the scene next and made forced entry to the bottom apartment and helped remove a resident that was having trouble getting out of the structure.

Rogersville Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes. Several departments assisted which were Anderson, Elgin, Center Star, and Killen Fire Department.

The 3-year-old child was transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence and later flown to UAB by helicopter.

Rogersville Firefighters and Rogersville PD are currently being assisted by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Hazelwood is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in a $420,000 bond.