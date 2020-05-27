3 DENIED PAROLE THIS WEEK

Fred Junior Johnson

VENNIS OATES

DAVID BRYAN HODGE

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied requests this week from three inmates serving on convictions in local crimes, officials said. The board will hear requests Thursday from two other inmates convicted of Shoals crimes.

The board denied paroles for David Bryan Hodges, Vennis Minoso Oates and Fred Junior Johnson, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.



The board denied Johnson’s request after a hearing today, Abbott said. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he is 3 years, 7 months into a 15-year sentence for two counts of violation of sex offender registry laws in Colbert County.

Hodges, whose request was denied Tuesday, has served over 9 years, 7 months of a 23-year sentence for third-degree burglary in Franklin County, and third-degree theft of property in Colbert County, according to the corrections department.

Oates who also was denied his request Tuesday, has served over 4 years, 7 months of a 15-year sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County, according to the department.

On Thursday, the board will hear from Corey Gerald McBrayer and Calvin Leon Smith, Abbott said.

McBrayer has served more than 3 years, 1 month of a 9-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Colbert County, according to corrections officials. Smith has served 3 years, 6 months, 9 days of a 12-year, 10-month sentence for third-degree burglary in Lauderdale County.