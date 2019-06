2 DEAD 1 INJURED IN SHOALS CREEK BOATING ACCIDENT

FLORENCE– ALEA’s Marine Patrol Troopers are investigating a boat crash on Wilson Lake that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured a third person Saturday night.

The crash involved two boats and occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. near the mouth of Shoal Creek.

More details as they become available.

