Animal Abuse Case Continued

NEWS ALERT TUSCUMBIA

ANIMAL CONTROL FILES SUIT IN COLBERT DISTRICT COURT SEEKING TO COMPEL ANIMAL ABUSE SUSPECT CATLEDGE TO PAY FOR HOUSING AND CARE OF CONFISCATED DOGS

On Thursday, Colbert, animal services filed a petition for a hearing in Colbert County District Court through their attorney, James Marks, against Debra Jane Catledge, 63, who was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after authorities, found 28 dead horses and over 20 living and malnourished horses along with 45 dogs in various states of malnutrition with severely matted hair. That lawsuit seeks to have Catledge pay for housing and caring of the impounded dogs.