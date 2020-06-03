Alabama surpasses 16,000 cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus

The Shoals has had 354 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus thus far, while the state has surpassed the 16,000 mark, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.



As of Thursday morning, Lauderdale County has 167 cases, including 50 new cases in the last 14 days, while Colbert has 187 cases, including 84 cases in the last 14 days, according to the health department. Both counties have two deaths from the virus.

Nearby, Franklin County has 576 cases, including 201 in the last two weeks, and eight deaths, according to the department.



The state has 18,474 cases, including 5,837 in the last two weeks, and 651 deaths, according to the department.