Killen woman dies in crash

KILLEN– A two vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. today, May 7, has claimed the life of a Killen woman. Patsy Cummings Mager, 66, was killed when the 2017 Volkswagen Passat she was driving was struck by another vehicle.

The crash occurred on County Road 71, 5 miles north of Killen.

Mager was transported to ECM Hospital in Florence where she underwent surgery, but later died as a result of her injuries.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

SHOALSINSIDER.COM