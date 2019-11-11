1 MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING SHOT OVER LSU – TIDE GAME, 1 MAN IN CUSTODY

DAVID ALAN FULKERSON

TUSCUMBIA– One man is in jail and another is in critical condition in Huntsville Hospital after an argument over the Alabama – LSU game escalated into a shooting.

According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, David Alan Fulkerson is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond after he reportedly shot James Michael Merritt in the face. The incident occurred Saturday night around 7:00 on Ligon Springs Road near Littleville.

Merritt was flown to Huntsville Hospital by Medflite soon after the incident.

First responders with Littleville Fire and Rescue and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene within minutes of the shooting.

More details as they become available.

Jeff Roland – Publisher

