1 DEAD IN LAUDERDALE CRASH

LAUDERDALE COUNTY– A 17-year0old girl has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in rural Lauderdale County.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com the crash occurred around 7:30 am Tuesday at the intersection of Lauderdale County Roads 25 and 144.

The name of the deceased, a 17-year-old girl, has yet to be released pending family notification. She is reportedly a student at Rogers High School.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

More details as they become available.