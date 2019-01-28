SHOALS AREA BIRTHS JANUARY 28TH, 2019

The following are the infants born at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield

Jan. 7: Kelvin and Heather Rogers, of Tuscumbia, boy, Alan Robert Rogers

Jan. 8: Austinencio Cienfuegos and Anahi Luna, of Russellville, girl, Elizabeth Cienfuegos Luna; Kendrick Triplett and Mechelle Manciel, of Florence, boy, Makhi Reece Triplett; Mark Herrero and Kati Terry, of Hamilton, boy, Finley Dewayne Herrero

Jan. 9: Tia Young, of Cherokee, boy, Remington Eugene Winsted; Cullen and Ashtyn Beasley, of Tuscumbia, boy, Byron Dewayne Beasley; Jordan Rice and Haniyyah Howard, of Muscle Shoals, boys, Jayceon Divarian Terrell Rice and Jayveon Rodger Terrell Rice

Jan. 10: Devin and Laken Loveless, of Hamilton, boy, Dallen Luke Loveless; John Taylor and Amanda Davis, of Hamilton, girl, McKenzie Brooke Taylor; Jasmine Meyers, of Sheffield, boy, Haskel Leeland Ford

The following were born at North Alabama Medical Center (ECM) in Florence

Jan. 8: Bradley and Lydia Quinn, Florence, boy, Luke Ryan

Jan. 9: Travis and Lorry Kennedy, Rogersville, boy, Damascus Thorne; Rebecca Tombyll, Florence, boy, Brayden Landon; Tanesha Barnett, Killen, boy; Bryan and Ginni Ogletree, Muscle Shoals, girl, Anne Bryan

Jan. 10: Hugh and Tamara Robinson, Florence, boy, Joseph Lee; Martez and Desiree Cole, Tuscumbia, girl, Eden Marie

Jan. 11: Devin Spires and Savanna Pace, Tuscumbia, girl, Emersyn Rae; Trinidad and Jennifer Quintana, Muscle Shoals, boy, Roman Cruz

Jan. 12: Major and Jenni Akins, Sheffield, boy, named Rowan Major