Shoals Area Births for June and July

The following is a listing of Shoals Area Births at Helen Keller Hospital and ECM
Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
June 22: Juwan White and Brittany Thomas, of Phil Campbell, boy, Coby James White; Jeremy and
Brandi Love, of Sheffield, boy, Asher Jackson Love; Malia Jackson, of Tuscumbia, boy, Peyton
Ahmir Jackson
June 23: Andrew and Allena Boyett, of Killen, boy, Samson Hollis Boyett
June 24: Sawyer and Michaela Roberts, of Florence, girl, Emory Leigh Roberts
June 25: Hercilia Lopez, of Russellville, girl, Julieta M. Velasquez Lopex; Daniel an Mandy Ivy, of
Red Bay, girl, Gabriella Grace Ivy
June 26: Clinton Miller and Lisa Boatner, of Sheffield, girl, Chloe Nicole Leigh Miller
June 27: Nathaniel Fisher and Brandi Rikard, of Russellville, girl, Carly Jade Fisher; Alfred Slaughter
and Leah Killen, of Sheffield, girl, Colette Simone Slaughter; Khristofer Taylor and Kaci Cochran, of
Hamilton, boy, Kinston Keith Taylor
Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital, Florence
June 25: Dan Kreatz and Gena Gee, Florence, boy, Jaxton Kace; Chad and Bethany Pettus, Muscle
Shoals, boy, Eli James; NaBresha Barnett, Florence, girl, Zakharia Larie; Eric and Jamey Lopp,
Killen, boy, Luke Owen; Jonathan Chandler and Nina Nicholson, Florence, boy, Jonathan Lamont;
Robert and Cynthia Whitaker, Hackleburg, girl, Ruby Nadine
June 26: Joshua and Hayley Stutts, Lexington, boy, River Lee; Randy and Terra Walker, Florence,
boy, Jace Cameron
June 27: Clinton and Kiya Stacy, Muscle Shoals, boy
June 28: Andrew and Regina Wallace, Tuscumbia, girl; Daniel and Lauren Parrish, Russellville, girl,
Aria Rose; April Wilkinson, Florence, girl, Ariannah Nicole; Britt and Amber Graves, Florence, girl,
Eliza Ruth
June 29: Bryan and Terri Putman, Florence, girl, Arabella Mae; Trevor Nichols and Cassondra
Chamblee, Red Bay, girl, Alexia Lynn; Christopher and Jenna Pounders, Tuscumbia, boy, Rory Leon
June 30: Tarshey Armstead, Florence, girl, Avianna Nicole
July 1: Brandon and Tabitha Ballew, Muscle Shoals, girl, Maddalynn Rose; Stephen and Courtney
Howard, Tuscumbia, girl, Stephe Rayne; Bradley and Courtney Putman, Waterloo, boy, Jack
Franklin