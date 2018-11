Terry selected as Sheffield’s police chief

SHEFFIELD– Well it’s now official. Interim Police Chief Ricky Terry is now Chief Terry. That’s the announcement Mayor Ian Sanford made this morning.

The city’s civil service board selected Terry to be the department’s next chief. Terry brings years of law enforcement experience to the table.

Terry has been the acting chief since the retirement of Chief Greg Ray in August.

By Jeff Roland

