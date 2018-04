Will the real Shoalanda please stand up? » Terry named Sheffield Interim Police Chief SHEFFIELD-Mayor Ian Sanford has named Captain Ricky Terry interim police chief after the retirement of Chief Greg Ray. Sanford says he and the city council are inviting members of the public to Monday’s city council meeting to discuss what characteristics they want in the new chief. The council meeting begins Monday at 5:00 pm. ShoalsInsider.com Comments are closed.