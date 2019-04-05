Spring Commencement to Feature Alexander and McCutcheon

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama’s Spring Commencement will feature Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Vice Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Dr. G. Rumay Alexander and Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon.

Alexander will speak at the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and the College of Education and Human Sciences graduation ceremony Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. in Flowers Hall.

McCutcheon will speak at UNA’s College of Arts and Sciences ceremony Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. followed by the College of Business ceremony at 2 p.m. in Flowers Hall.

In addition to her aforementioned titles, Alexander is a professor at UNC’s School of Nursing and provides leadership to the Gilling School of Public Health, the UNC School of Dentistry and UNC’s Faculty Governance Community and Diversity Committee.

Alexander is also the president of the National League for Nursing, which comprises 40,000 nurse educators and 1,200 schools of nursing.

Her passions, both academically and otherwise, center on equity and multicultural concepts.

McCutcheon was elected by his colleagues as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives in August 2016, and has served House District 25 since 2006; he is a native of Madison County and lives in Monrovia.

McCutcheon is a U.S. Army Veteran, a farmer, an associate pastor and he spent 25 years with the Huntsville Police Department.

He holds an A.S. in Criminal Justice from Calhoun Community College and a B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Trinity University.

McCutcheon and his wife, Debbie, are the parents of two children and the proud grandparents of a granddaughter and a grandson.