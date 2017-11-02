Shoals heroes will be honored in Nov. 12 ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery

SHEFFIELD– More than 140 heroes of the Shoals area will be honored Sunday, Nov. 12 at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.

A ceremony will pay tribute to 42 Revolutionary War soldiers who are buried in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties and to 101 civilians who died in the Shoals while working for the War Department during World War I and were buried at Oakwood Cemetery. The one-hour ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. Pre-ceremony music, by a brass quintet from the U.S. Army, begins at 2 p.m.

Oakwood Cemetery is located at 3523 N. Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, across from Muscle Shoals Sound Studio and Museum.

Joel Mize, an organizer of the ceremony, said the event will honor all of those who fight for freedom, past, present and future and bring awareness to the local American Revolution veterans and recognize the sacrifices of civilian workers in the Shoals who helped with the construction of Wilson Dam and nearby munitions plants during World War I. Mize said a monument honoring the defense workers buried at Oakwood will be unveiled on Memorial Day 2018.

Keynote speaker for the ceremony is Sue Bell Cobb, a retired Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. Other speakers include representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 31 of Tuscumbia, Colbert County Historical Landmarks Foundation, Preservation Heritage Inc., Franklin County Archives and local elected officials. Post ceremony music by the Army brass quintet will follow.

For more details call 256-383-0783.