SHEFFIELD TEEN DIES AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE

ROGERSVILLE– A Sheffield teen was killed after a pursuit with police ended when the SUV he was driving left the roadway, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Emergency workers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Ashton Aigner of Sheffield was driving a 2018 Mitsubishi Highlander eastbound on US Highway 72 and was being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to State Troopers, the vehicle suddenly swerved off the roadway approximately 2.5 miles west of Rogersville and overturned multiple times fully ejecting the driver.

Aigner was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed