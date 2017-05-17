Sheffield Street Party Concert to benefit NW-SCC Scholarships

SHEFFIELD, ALA. — On Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, a benefit concert will be held in downtown Sheffield (on Montgomery Ave.). The seventh annual Sheffield Street Party will benefit the Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Foundation scholarship fund.

The two-day concert will feature southern rock bands: Jackson Highway, Wet Willie, Travis Wammack and legendary pop artist, Eddie Floyd, on Friday, May 26. The concert will culminate Saturday, May 27, with performances from The Tosha Hill Band and mega-hit group, Lonestar. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. each day with music starting at 7:00 p.m.

The band Lonestar, from Nashville, Tennessee, has been a recognizable sound in the music industry for 25 years. Lonestar has produced over 20 singles on the Hot Country Songs Chart with 10 of them reaching number one. One of the band’s most recognizable hits is Amazed (which spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Chart). Other popular hits include No News, Come Cryin’ to Me, Smile, What About Now, Tell Her, I’m Already There, My Front Porch Looking In and Mr. Mom.

The group won the 1999 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Single of The Year for “Amazed” (the song also won the Song of the Year award) and the 2001 Country Music Association (CMA) Vocal Group of the Year.