Sheffield officer graduates academy

SHEFFIELD–Officer Kenneth Elkins with the Sheffield Police Department has graduated the 175th session of the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy at Jacksonville State University.

The Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Law requires law enforcement training consisting of 13 weeks of intensified classroom and field work designed to qualify the newly employed law enforcement officers in the “basics” of law enforcement.

Officer Elkins will now start his 13 weeks of field training.

Congratulations to Officer Elkins on his graduation and thank you for your service to our community.