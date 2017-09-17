Sheffield loses friend as former Mayor Billy Don Anderson passes

SHEFFIELD–The Shoals Insider has learned former Sheffield mayor Billy Don Anderson has died.

Anderson, who was a retired banker, reportedly died from complications of heart bypass surgery.

He truly loved Sheffield and was an amazing ambassador for the City of Sheffield.

Mayor Anderson also served several years on the UNA Board of Trustees. He graduated from UNA in 1962.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Liz, Don, David, Brian, and Family.

Funeral arrangements will be posted as they become available.

Jeff Roland

