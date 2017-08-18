Sheffield business Miss Kitty’s closing end of September

SHEFFIELD–Miss Kitty’s Urban Design & Gifts will be closing her doors for good September 30th.

The store offers all the latest interior design items, furniture, and gifts for people that aren’t always easy to buy for.

Originally from Mississippi, Owner Kitty Simms tells the Shoals Insider, “I’m ready for the next chapter in my life, my son graduates high school at the end of the school year,” “Financially, it’s the best decision for us,”

The store is located at 707 East 2nd Street in Sheffield and has vintage furniture too. “We’re offering 30-70 percent off,” “I want to encourage all of our customers and new ones too to come out and see us before we close.”

“I’m really gonna miss our customers, but we gave it our best shot,” said Simms.

If you have any questions or looking for any particular piece call 256-810-2768.