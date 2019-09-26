SHEFFIELD ADDS THREE CERTIFIED OFFICERS

OFFICER DRAKE SEAL

SHEFFIELD- Things are starting to turn around for the Sheffield Police Department as Chief Ricky Terry has hired three new certified patrolmen for his department.

Drake Seal is the most recent addition to the police force. Seal, a graduate of Colbert County High School, worked at Russellville Police Department prior to transferring to Sheffield. Terry said Seal and the other two officers are part of his plan to build the department back up.

OFFICER MARK WHALEN

Officer Mark Whalen comes from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in Decatur with several years of experience.

OFFICER ZACH WILLIAMS



Officer Zach Williams comes from the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department.

The Shoals Insider salutes these officers in this next step of their law enforcement career.