RHODA P’S NOW OPEN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHTS

SHEFFIELD- Good news for people that love good food. Rhoda P’s move to their new location has been so successful, they have now expanded their hours of operation to include Thursday and Friday nights and Saturday mornings.New Hours are:

Monday – Friday 11:00 am- 2:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am- 3:00 pm

Thursday and Friday Nights 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday 8:00 am- 1:00 pm

Come out to Rhoda P’s where it’s just Plain Good located at 500 North Montgomery Avenue in Downtown Sheffield.

Prices:

Monday – Friday

Buffet (Includes Tea & Dessert) – $10.99

Entree, 3 Sides & Tea – $ 7.99

Entree, 2 Sides & Tea – $ 6.99

Vegetable Plate – $ 6.99

Meat & 2 Sides – $ 5.00

Additional Meat – $ 3.00

Additional Side – $ 1.50

Assorted Desserts – $ 2.00

Tea & Soft Drinks – $ 1.49

* Carry out meals are available

Call 256-978-5179 for further information.